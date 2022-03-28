Three Calcasieu libraries to be remodeled

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recovery looks different for everyone. The libraries of Calcasieu Parish took severe hits from the hurricanes. And now, renovations are moving forward.

Calcasieu Parish Libraries have been planning these renovations since before hurricanes Laura and Delta hit the area.

“All of our buildings will soon, if they have not already, start work on hurricane repairs and things like that,” says Calcasieu Library Director Marjorie Harrison. “Three facilities, in particular, Vinton, DeQuincy, and Iowa will be remodeled.”

The library has acquired three Capital One buildings that are going to be the new homes of the three remodeled library branches.

Harrison says, “We had acquired three Capital One buildings back in 2019, which was a whole planning process that started in 2013 with looking at ways to expand resources and services to those areas.”

Its a project that was in the works long before the hurricanes hit and is just now getting off the ground.

Harrison and the rest of the staff wanted to make these new and improved libraries to be for everyone, “Another thing that was popular was being able to create designated spaces for people of different ages in the library.”

