50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Three Calcasieu libraries to be remodeled

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recovery looks different for everyone. The libraries of Calcasieu Parish took severe hits from the hurricanes. And now, renovations are moving forward.

Calcasieu Parish Libraries have been planning these renovations since before hurricanes Laura and Delta hit the area.

“All of our buildings will soon, if they have not already, start work on hurricane repairs and things like that,” says Calcasieu Library Director Marjorie Harrison. “Three facilities, in particular, Vinton, DeQuincy, and Iowa will be remodeled.”

The library has acquired three Capital One buildings that are going to be the new homes of the three remodeled library branches.

Harrison says, “We had acquired three Capital One buildings back in 2019, which was a whole planning process that started in 2013 with looking at ways to expand resources and services to those areas.”

Its a project that was in the works long before the hurricanes hit and is just now getting off the ground.

Harrison and the rest of the staff wanted to make these new and improved libraries to be for everyone, “Another thing that was popular was being able to create designated spaces for people of different ages in the library.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted

Latest News

Four new exhibits to open at Historic City Hall
Four new exhibits to open at Historic City Hall
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Police continue to seek information on missing Scott woman
Jeff Davis Parish elects Lauren Heinen as DA
Heinen to become first female Jeff Davis DA
hormone treatment
Hormone Treatment in Lake Charles
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.