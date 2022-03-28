SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 27, 2022.

Anthony James Lejeune, 53, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Omar Geronimo Nino, 42, Schertz, TX: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000.

Jose Eleuterio Cano Jr., 31, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); improper display of plates; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; instate detainer.

Loran Lane Lebouef, 54, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000.

April Joy Bias, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 27, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; burglary.

Alison Rena Nelson, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court; child endangerment; battery of a police officer (2 charges); escape; resisting an officer with force.

Robert Allan Brcka Jr., 55, Denver, CO: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

Russell Shane Campbell, 39, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $25,000; mischief; contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

