SOWELA Surgical Technology Program

The Surgical Technology program at SOWELA Community College is in place to prepare students who wish to have a role in the operating room. The Surgical Technologist helps the surgeon by passing tools and operating machinery, such as the internal cameras for minimally invasive procedures. Amy Broussard is the program director and says preparing the students for the future is the best part of her job.

“We’re not able to teach them at the hospital (during clinicals), that’s why the technology and the high fidelity simulation training we have here on campus is so important, because we can’t stop a surgery and say wait let me show you how to do this better,” Broussard said.

Broussard also talked about how exciting it was to witness aha! moments where things from the classroom clicked for the students, and seeing their hard work pay off.

Kylie Alonzo is a student who found the program and has found her next career.

“My favorite part up until this point was when we got to come into our labs and use all of the technology our program has to offer. We have so much here in this program and I was so surprised when I got started and found out about all of the things at our disposal,” Alonzo said.

The students can advance their education further after this program and go on to specialize in various departments such as cardiology, anesthesia, and many others.

