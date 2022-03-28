Police: Victims in Friday double homicide both Houston men

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Houston men were killed in Friday night’s double homicide, police said.

James Malik Johnson, 22, of Houston, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, of Houston, were both killed in the area of Common and LaGrange streets, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area Friday night.

Keenum asked anyone with information abut the incident to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311.

