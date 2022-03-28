50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police: Victims in Friday double homicide both Houston men

Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors report hearing gunshots
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Houston men were killed in Friday night’s double homicide, police said.

James Malik Johnson, 22, of Houston, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, of Houston, were both killed in the area of Common and LaGrange streets, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area Friday night.

Keenum asked anyone with information abut the incident to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.

Latest News

“Kingdom Living” complex on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Van Buren Street is now accepting...
Couple builds affordable housing complex in Lake Charles
Lake Charles officers have been spotted at a home near the intersection of Reid and Pryce Street.
Heavy police presence near intersection of Reid and Pryce St
Heavy police presence near intersection of Reid and Pryce St
Heavy police presence near intersection of Reid and Pryce St
Couple builds affordable housing in Lake Charles
Affordable Housing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid weather continues until the next cold front arrives later this week