Oberlin mayor resigning for health reasons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin Mayor Moochie Manuel is resigning for health reasons, he has confirmed to KPLC.

Manuel, who has been mayor for seven years, said his last day will be Thursday, March 31.

Manuel’s term was to expire at the end the year, thus a special election is not need, according to the state Secretary of State’s Office.

Wayne Smith is the Mayor Pro Tem.

