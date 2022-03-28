Oakdale Police: Coker in custody

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man sought by Oakdale Police for attempted second-degree murder is in custody, authorities said.

Matthew Coker, 48, is accused of attacking a relative with whom he was living, according to Chad Doyle, Oakdale police chief. Doyle said the victim is currently in the ICU.

Oakdale police announced Monday morning that Coker was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, failure to seek assistance, and interfering with emergency communications.

Doyle said Monday afternoon that Coker had been arrested.

UPDATE! Suspect has been Captured without incident. Thanks to the Oakdale City Marshals Office and Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for the assistance. Posted by Oakdale City Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.