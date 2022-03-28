Leslie’s Big Day Sparks 13-7 Comeback over HBU

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese Cowboy (12-12, 1-2) newcomer Josh Leslie had the breakout game he’s been looking for when on Sunday, the Mesa Community College transfer knocked in six runs including five in a 10-run eighth inning behind a three-run home run and a two-run single, as the Pokes rallied from late 7-1 deficit to defeat Houston Baptist (8-16, 2-1) 13-7 to win the Southland Conference series finale.

Trailing 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kade Morris hit a pinch-hit two-run home run to straightaway center off the batter’s eye.

The Cowboys would follow with a 10-run inning in the eighth that was highlighted by Leslie’s three-run home run which brought the Cowboys within one. The Pokes tied the game when Connor Westerburg (pinch-ran for Peyton Johnson, Johnson hit a double) scored on Reid Bourque’s bunt single. Braden Duhon delivered a triple to right field to give McNeese an 8-7 lead. McNeese finished off the rally with back-to-back two-run singles by Leslie and Jordan Yeatts.

Sean-Michael Bradley (1-1) earned the win as he held the Huskies scoreless with a strikeout in one inning of relief. Starter Chance Stone gave up two earned runs on three hits with a strikeout and four walks in 3.1 innings.

HBU scored the first six runs of the game, all coming in the fourth inning. Tyler LaRue and Kevin Ortiz each had RBI singles and Roccaforte had a two-run triple. Reed Chumley led off the seventh with a home run to give HBU a 7-1 lead. Huskies’ reliever Austin Spinney (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered two runs on two hits in 0.1 innings.

Notes:

The Cowboy bullpen gave up zero earned runs in the final 6.2 innings.

Tyler Stone recorded four strikeouts in the fifth inning.

Braden Duhon went 3-5 with two singles and an RBI triple.

Julian Gonzales went 2-5 with an RBI, a single, and a triple.

Josh Leslie went 3-5 with two singles, a home run, and six runs batted in.

Kade Morris’ pinch-hit homer was his third of the season.

Postgame Video: Leslie | Duhon

Next Game:The Cowboys will host Southern University on Wednesday, March 30th at 6 PM.

