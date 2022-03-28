50/50 Thursdays
Heartbeat Tour aims to give local artists more publicity

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Art comes in all forms, shapes, and sizes. And the Heartbeat Tour is trying to make it easier to find local artists in Southwest Louisiana.

“So the Heartbeat Tour started with a partnership between the Arts Council and Visit Lake Charles back in February of 2020. And this was a vision of our two organizations to have a space for artists, local artists to come, have their work on the website,” Devan Corbello, the Executive Director, SWLA Arts and Humanities Council said. The website, www.visitlakecharles/heartbeat, was meant to serve as a starting point for people living in the area or those traveling through, looking for local art.

“I think a month before it was declared a pandemic that we started this website and it was perfect timing because people couldn’t go out and go to these events where most of these artists are found. You couldn’t go to their in-person studios, but you could find their Etsy shops, their social media accounts, and this is a great way to do that for them. Especially during a time where I think we needed some color and some life within our own lives,” Corbello said. This website was the easiest way to make these artists accessible for anyone in Southwest Louisiana. “It’s great for visitors who are coming to the area, because a lot of times people want to see what is local. Anything from ironworking to painting or portrait work/photography, things like that. This is a way for people to connect,” Angie Manning, Vice President of Communications, Visit Lake Charles said. Connection has been important throughout the pandemic and art can help with that. “I was surprised at the amount of artist that lived here that I didn’t know. It was just really great to see the arts community flourish. Being all in one place is just a great way for people to get to know the character of our area and the people who live here,” Manning said.

