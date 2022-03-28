First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid weather continues until the next cold front arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The warm, humid and windy weather will continue Tuesday with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs topping out near 80 degrees. I do not expect any rain through Tuesday, though we may see patchy fog overnight into Tuesday morning. Rain is likely Wednesday as the next cold front moves through Southwest Louisiana. We may see a few strong to severe storms, though the greater risk of severe weather is likely east and northeast of our area. Damaging winds is the primary threat from any storms that form along the cold front. Temperatures will drop behind the front with lows back to near 50 degrees, but afternoon highs will still reach the mid to upper 70s. Be sure to continue following our forecasts for updates on the potential for severe weather Wednesday, if anything changes we will let you know…

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

