FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect ending to the weekend, tracking storms by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather this weekend has been absolutely perfect as sunshine has remained in the forecast as well as warm temperatures with most areas climbing into the lower 80′s. The forecast remains fairly nice over the next few days with sunshine and just a few clouds in the mix to start the week, but things will change rather quickly as we approach Wednesday as showers and storms return to the forecast.

For this evening if you have any plans the weather won’t be a factor other than we see a mild night ahead as winds continue to bring in plenty of moisture. It will be the perfect evening to sit out and enjoy the fresh air and a cool beverage on the back porch or take a nice walk with most areas in the middle 70′s through the early evening. Even after sunset the temperatures don’t fall very quickly as dew points have risen back into the lower 60′s and that will mean our lows come Monday morning will only fall into the lower 60′s for areas along an south of I-10, with a few upper 50′s possible in our inland communities. Monday will be another nice day with highs climbing back into the lower 80′s for most as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances will remain low as high pressure continues to keep a grasp on our weather.

High pressure will begin to work its way away starting Tuesday and that will allow for our winds to pick up a little more with gust approaching 30-35 mph at times as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Sunshine will continue to stick around with a few more clouds building throughout the afternoon with highs still warming back into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Changes will be arriving for Wednesday however as our next cold front begins to arrive and bring us the opportunity for showers and storms. Some of these could be on the stronger side with all modes of severe weather possible and it’s something we will have to watch closely as things can and will change. For now the best rain chance comes Wednesday afternoon and then we will dry things out heading into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler for the end of the week with highs dropping back into the middle to upper 70′s. By next weekend we could be talking about more rain as another disturbance begins to arrive and keeps things unsettled.

Thankfully our weather looks to stay relatively consistent with temperatures not really swinging much and staying in the middle to upper 70′s right on through next weekend and even into next week. High pressure will build in for mid-late week, which will give us a nice break from the unsettled weather that we can expect for our Wednesday. For now enjoy the warm and sunny weather we have for the next few days and then stay tuned to the forecast as we head later in the week.

