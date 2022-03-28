Calcasieu Parish Library Renovations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

“All of our buildings will soon, if they have not already, start work on hurricane repairs and things like that. Three facilities, Vinton, Dequincy, and Iowa will be remodels,” Library Director Marjorie Harrison said.

The library acquired three Capital One buildings that are going to be the new homes of the Iowa, DeQuincy, and Vinton branches.

“We had acquired three Capital One buildings back in 2019, which was a whole planning process that started in 2013, with looking at ways to expand resources and services to those areas,” Harrison said.

This is a project that was in the works long before the hurricanes hit. It is just now starting to take place. Marjorie Harrison and the rest of the staff wanted to make these new and improved libraries to be comfortable and functional for everyone. Meeting rooms were something that many people requested in focus groups.

“Another thing that was popular was being able to create designated spaces for people of different ages in the library,” Harrison said.

While many of the Calcasieu Parish Libraries are still usable, the remodels will breathe new life into the facilities. All the projects are on track to be completed in the next year or so.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.