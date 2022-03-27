SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2022.

Calvin B Dejean, 36, Houston, Texas: Violations of protective orders.

Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice.

Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 34, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; direct contempt of court.

Ahrianna Monai Bullock, 22, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; home invasion; aggravated battery; simple battery.

Ryan Eugene Parsons, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Chris Wesley, 56, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Lauren Rae Stevens, 31, Starks: Out-of-state detainer.

Kara Shay McKean, 36, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Robbie Lee Babcock Griffin, 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Marlynn Joseph Richard, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.