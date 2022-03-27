50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rick Allen re-elected as mayor of Leesville

Leesville has voted to re-elect Mayor Rick Allen in the March 26 election.
Leesville has voted to re-elect Mayor Rick Allen in the March 26 election.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leesville voted Saturday to re-elect Mayor Rick Allen.

Allen defeated Lou Lou Hopkins 482 to 223 votes to take home 68 percent of the vote.

The winners of the elections in Vernon Parish can be found below. The full results of Saturday’s election can be viewed HERE.

City of Leesville

MAYOR: Rick Allen (No Party)

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Chris Robertson (Republican) defeated Vicki Chance King (Democrat) 91 to 28 votes.

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 2: Willie Mae Kennedy (Democrat) defeated Louis Smith (Democrat) 157 to 97 votes.

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: Delain Perkins Prewitt (Republican) defeated Jessica Herring (No Party) 101 to 69 votes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

The Merryville chief of police election is headed to a runoff race.
New Merryville chief of police to be decided by runoff
Four of the five candidates running for at-large seat council seats in the City of DeRidder are...
Four headed to runoff for at-large DeRidder council seats
Nick Nezat unseated longtime Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce in Saturday’s election.
Nezat unseats Koonce in race marred by controversy
Lauren Heinen was elected District Attorney of Jeff Davis Parish Saturday.
Heinen elected new DA of Jeff Davis