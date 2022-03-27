Rick Allen re-elected as mayor of Leesville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leesville voted Saturday to re-elect Mayor Rick Allen.

Allen defeated Lou Lou Hopkins 482 to 223 votes to take home 68 percent of the vote.

The winners of the elections in Vernon Parish can be found below. The full results of Saturday’s election can be viewed HERE.

City of Leesville

MAYOR: Rick Allen (No Party)

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Chris Robertson (Republican) defeated Vicki Chance King (Democrat) 91 to 28 votes.

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 2: Willie Mae Kennedy (Democrat) defeated Louis Smith (Democrat) 157 to 97 votes.

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: Delain Perkins Prewitt (Republican) defeated Jessica Herring (No Party) 101 to 69 votes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.