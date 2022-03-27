Nezat unseats Koonce in race marred by controversy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nick Nezat unseated longtime Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce in Saturday’s election.

The race was marred by controversy, though, as some voters were turned away from the poll due to a redistricting error, the Registrar of Voters Office confirmed.

Nezat defeated Koonce by 26 votes - 169 votes to 143 - in the City Council District 2 race.

However, in an error that affected around 30 voters, some residents on Mathews Street were turned away from the poll.

Registrar of Voters Kim Fontenot said the discrepancy happened because some voters who should have been moved to District 2 after redistricting in January were still registered in District 3.

Those who were turned away were advised to return to the precinct at Frasch Elementary to cast a ballot.

KPLC reached out to the City of Sulphur for an updated version of the district map, but they did not have one on hand.

We also reached out to the Registrar of Voters, and they did not have one available either.

We are hoping to get a clarification on the map of districts 2 and 3 early next week and see if the results will be challenged.

