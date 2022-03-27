50/50 Thursdays
New Merryville chief of police to be decided by runoff

Merryville Chief of Police race headed to runoff
The Merryville chief of police election is headed to a runoff race.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The election for Merryville chief of police is headed to a runoff.

Election rules state that 50 percent plus one vote is needed to win the race.

No candidate reached the threshold needed to win the race.

Randal Yawn and Tommy Robberson are headed for a runoff - Yawn received 42 percent of the vote (94 votes), while Robberson received 32 percent (71 votes).

Incumbent Robert Thompson was eliminated from the race, receiving 27 percent (60 votes).

The runoff is set to take place on April 30.

Get all election results HERE.

