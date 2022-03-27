New Merryville chief of police to be decided by runoff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The election for Merryville chief of police is headed to a runoff.

Election rules state that 50 percent plus one vote is needed to win the race.

No candidate reached the threshold needed to win the race.

Randal Yawn and Tommy Robberson are headed for a runoff - Yawn received 42 percent of the vote (94 votes), while Robberson received 32 percent (71 votes).

Incumbent Robert Thompson was eliminated from the race, receiving 27 percent (60 votes).

The runoff is set to take place on April 30.

