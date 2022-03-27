Misty Clanton re-elected as mayor of DeRidder
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Misty Clanton of DeRidder has been re-elected for a second term with 1,272 votes (60 percent), defeating Michael D. Harris (808 votes, 38 percent) and Kelly J. St. Germain (50 votes, 2 percent).
Below are the winners in Beauregard Parish. The full results of Saturday’s election can be viewed HERE.
City of DeRidder
MAYOR: Misty Clanton (No party).
COUNCILMEN AT LARGE: Runoff - Danny Reynolds (R), Vincent Labue (I), Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R).
COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D).
COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I).
COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R).
Town of Merryville
ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D).
CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal Yawn (R) and Tommy Robberson (R).
