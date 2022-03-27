Misty Clanton re-elected as mayor of DeRidder

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Misty Clanton of DeRidder has been re-elected for a second term with 1,272 votes (60 percent), defeating Michael D. Harris (808 votes, 38 percent) and Kelly J. St. Germain (50 votes, 2 percent).

Below are the winners in Beauregard Parish. The full results of Saturday’s election can be viewed HERE.

City of DeRidder

MAYOR: Misty Clanton (No party).

COUNCILMEN AT LARGE: Runoff - Danny Reynolds (R), Vincent Labue (I), Billy Spikes (D) and Lydia Reynolds (R).

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D).

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I).

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R).

Town of Merryville

ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D).

CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal Yawn (R) and Tommy Robberson (R).

