Heinen elected new DA of Jeff Davis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lauren Heinen was elected District Attorney of Jeff Davis Parish Saturday.

Heinen garnered 3,672 votes to earn 58 percent of the ballot, defeated Elliott Cassidy, who received 2,203 votes (35 percent) and Daniel Sparks, who received 500 votes (8 percent).

Heinen will fill the spot of Kevin Millican, who died of a heart attack in July 2021. Cassidy served as an assistant district attorney under Millican, and has been serving as interim district attorney.

