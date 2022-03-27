50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Heinen elected new DA of Jeff Davis

Lauren Heinen was elected District Attorney of Jeff Davis Parish Saturday.
Lauren Heinen was elected District Attorney of Jeff Davis Parish Saturday.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lauren Heinen was elected District Attorney of Jeff Davis Parish Saturday.

Heinen garnered 3,672 votes to earn 58 percent of the ballot, defeated Elliott Cassidy, who received 2,203 votes (35 percent) and Daniel Sparks, who received 500 votes (8 percent).

Heinen will fill the spot of Kevin Millican, who died of a heart attack in July 2021. Cassidy served as an assistant district attorney under Millican, and has been serving as interim district attorney.

The full results of Saturday’s election can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

The Merryville chief of police election is headed to a runoff race.
New Merryville chief of police to be decided by runoff
Four of the five candidates running for at-large seat council seats in the City of DeRidder are...
Four headed to runoff for at-large DeRidder council seats
Nick Nezat unseated longtime Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce in Saturday’s election.
Nezat unseats Koonce in race marred by controversy
Leesville has voted to re-elect Mayor Rick Allen in the March 26 election.
Rick Allen re-elected as mayor of Leesville