HBU Edges Past McNeese, 5-3

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowboys (11-12, 0-2) got seven no-hit innings from their bullpen but were unable to overcome an early deficit as the Pokes fell to Houston Baptist (8-15, 2-0) 5-3 Saturday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.

HBU got off to a quick start scoring all five runs in the first two innings on four extra-base hits and a passed ball. Parker Edwards hit his third home run of the series, a two-run shot in the first.

McNeese scored two in the bottom of the second on Josh Leslie’s first extra-base hit (2B) and RBI as a Cowboy, Leslie came around to score on Braden Duhon’s ground out.

The score remained 5-2 HBU until Reid Bourque led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left and was driven home on Brad Burckel’s sac fly.

Julian Gonzales and Brad Burckel both singled in the ninth but Andrew Reitmeyer was able to secure his second save of the series striking out the final two batters.

HBU starter Jared Burch (1-2) threw 5.0 innings giving up a pair of runs, he allowed just four hits with four walks and six strikeouts. McNeese starter Ty Abraham (2-3) was charged with the loss, he surrendered four earned runs on four hits in two innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

Christian Vega, Brian Shadrick, and Daniel Hecker combined for 7.0 innings, zero hits, and seven strikeouts in relief. Daniel Hecker pitched three perfect innings and struck out two.

Josh Leslie went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and scored a run. Reid Bourque was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Pokes.

Stay Connected:For live updates and all things Cowboy Baseball, follow the Pokes on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Game:The Cowboys and Houston Baptist play tomorrow, Sunday, March 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark. RHP Chance Stone (2-2, 3.72) vs. RHP Will Ripoll (1-2, 4.63) is the probable pitching matchup.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.