Harvey wins Lake Charles District A seat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ronnie Harvey Jr. won the City Council District A seat in Saturday’s election.

Harvey defeated T.A. Jones 870 votes to 341 to take 72 percent of the ballot.

Harvey will fill the seat of Mary Morris, who died of COVID-19 in August 2021.

Harvey is a business owner and currently the principal at Washington Marion High School and was recently awarded principal of the year for the State of Louisiana.

