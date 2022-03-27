50/50 Thursdays
‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men are being recognized as good samaritans by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for saving a man from potentially drowning on Saturday night.

Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson Park. According to CPSO, the men waded into the bayou to save a driver whose car was halfway underwater.

According to Cpl. Calvin Bennett, the two men pulled the driver out of his car and helped him out of the bayou using a rope. Immediately upon arriving, Cpl. Chris Davis and a member of Caddo Fire District 8 helped the driver up the bank.

Investigators determined that the driver’s medical condition caused him to overcorrect and drive off the roadway into the water. He was taken to a hospital and was the sole person in the vehicle.

Crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will help pull the car from the bayou.

