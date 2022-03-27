Four headed to runoff for at-large DeRidder council seats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four of the five candidates running for at-large seat council seats in the City of DeRidder are headed for a runoff.

None of the candidates reached a majority needed to win one of the two seats available in Saturday’s election.

Danny Reynolds (835 votes, 24 percent), Vincent Labue (820 votes, 24 percent), Billy Spikes (785 votes, 23 percent), and Lydia Reynolds (631 votes, 18 percent), will be in the April 30 runoff.

The fifth candidate, Paula Spikes Piper, received 389 votes (or 11 percent).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.