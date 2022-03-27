Cowgirls Complete Sweep Over Islanders
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CORPUS-CHRISTI, Texas – McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference opening series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christ with a sweep following Saturday’s 9-3. Clean softball, consistent base running, and timely hitting and strikeouts propelled the Cowgirls (16-14, SLC 3-0) to the six-run finale over the Islanders (10-20, SLC 0-3).
Key Moments:
First Inning
- A two-RBI double by Jil Poullard scored Alayis Seneca and Kaylee Lopez (McN 2, TAMU-CC 0)
Second Inning
- An Islander RBI single cut the Cowgirls’ lead a half (McN 2, TAMU-CC 1)
Third Inning
- An Islander run scored on a sac fly tied the game 2-2
Fourth Inning
- Kendall Talley’s RBI single scored Reyna to take the lead (McN 3, TAMU-CC 2)
- An Islander solo leadoff homer tied the game for the second time, 3-3
Fifth Inning
- The Cowgirls broke the game open with four runs in the inning to take a 7-3 lead
- The first two Cowgirl runs of the inning came off a fielder’s choice and an error
- A two-RBI triple by Reese Reyna raised the Cowgirls’ lead to four (McNeese 7, TAMU-CC 3)
Sixth Inning
- Poullard’s two-RBI triple provided the final runs of the game and increased the score to 9-3
- With bases loaded, Ashley Vallejo pitched the Cowgirls out of a jam, striking out two consecutive Islanders to close out the inning
Game Notes:
- Reliever Vallejo (7-6) added her second win over the Islanders, earning five strikeouts and gave up a run on five hits in 3.0 innings of work
- Three McNeese pitchers saw action
- The Cowgirls drew four walks while the Islanders drew one
- Poullard had a two-RBI triple, a two-RBI double, two hits, and two runs
- Seneca went three for three at the plate and scored three runs
- Reyna had a two-RBI double, one hit, and one walk
- Six Cowgirls scored one run
- The Islanders had two errors
Next Game: The Cowgirls will return home to host UL-Monroe on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.
