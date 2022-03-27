50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowgirls Complete Sweep Over Islanders

McNeese Softball excited for first practice
McNeese Softball excited for first practice
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS-CHRISTI, Texas – McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference opening series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christ with a sweep following Saturday’s 9-3. Clean softball, consistent base running, and timely hitting and strikeouts propelled the Cowgirls (16-14, SLC 3-0) to the six-run finale over the Islanders (10-20, SLC 0-3).

Key Moments:

First Inning

  • A two-RBI double by Jil Poullard scored Alayis Seneca and Kaylee Lopez (McN 2, TAMU-CC 0)

Second Inning

  • An Islander RBI single cut the Cowgirls’ lead a half (McN 2, TAMU-CC 1)

Third Inning

  • An Islander run scored on a sac fly tied the game 2-2

Fourth Inning

  • Kendall Talley’s RBI single scored Reyna to take the lead (McN 3, TAMU-CC 2)
  • An Islander solo leadoff homer tied the game for the second time, 3-3

Fifth Inning

  • The Cowgirls broke the game open with four runs in the inning to take a 7-3 lead
  • The first two Cowgirl runs of the inning came off a fielder’s choice and an error
  • A two-RBI triple by Reese Reyna raised the Cowgirls’ lead to four (McNeese 7, TAMU-CC 3)

Sixth Inning

  • Poullard’s two-RBI triple provided the final runs of the game and increased the score to 9-3
  • With bases loaded, Ashley Vallejo pitched the Cowgirls out of a jam, striking out two consecutive Islanders to close out the inning

Game Notes:

  • Reliever Vallejo (7-6) added her second win over the Islanders, earning five strikeouts and gave up a run on five hits in 3.0 innings of work
  • Three McNeese pitchers saw action
  • The Cowgirls drew four walks while the Islanders drew one
  • Poullard had a two-RBI triple, a two-RBI double, two hits, and two runs
  • Seneca went three for three at the plate and scored three runs
  • Reyna had a two-RBI double, one hit, and one walk
  • Six Cowgirls scored one run
  • The Islanders had two errors

Next Game: The Cowgirls will return home to host UL-Monroe on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

HBU Edges Past McNeese, 5-3
McNeese Mason Pierce
Cowboys see some good things in first scrimmage of spring
HBU Parker Edwards homers twice in win over McNeese
Cowboys Fall in Extra Innings, 6-4.
McNeese SB
Cowgirls sweep doubleheader over Islanders top open SLC play