SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 25, 2022.

Devin Roche Barlow, 37, Brookhaven, Miss.: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Tishanna Deltraneice Torrence, 23, Magnolia, Miss: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Martez Devante Martin, 23, Welsh: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second: duty of offenders to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration information.

William Barnard Turner, 51, Walker: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Richard Zamora, 53, Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 (2 charges).

Cherokee Javon Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; general speed law; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Justin Rene Lewis, 30, New Orleans: Operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Robert Eugene Moore Jr., 61, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Willie B Ryan, 65, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; driving on right side of road, exceptions.

