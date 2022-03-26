50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur voters turned away due to districting discrepancy can return to precinct

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Voters who live on Mathew Street in Sulphur who believe they were incorrectly turned away from voting today should return to the precinct at Frasch Elementary, said Kim Fontenot, Registrar of Voters.

Voters on Mathew Street may also call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-721-4000, she said.

Some voters on Mathew Street where placed in District 3 when they should have been placed in District 2, Fontenot said. About 30 voters were affected.

Mike Koonce and Nick Nezat are facing off today in District 2. There is no election today in District 3. The discrepancy follows the recent redistricting, Fontenot said.

KPLC received calls from viewers saying they were turned away from voting.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

