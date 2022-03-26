Sports Person of the Week - Kamryn Broussard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kamryn Broussard is a big reason the Iowa Lady Yellow Jackets are the number one rated team in class 3A. The junior left fielder said she and the team are working to resharpen their sting after the way last season ended.

“We got as far as we wanted to last year, but we just needed that extra step to get to where we wanted to end at and I think this year we’re working really hard to push to the final result that we want,” said Broussard.

The Lady Yellow Jackets made it to the Class 3A state title game for the first time in program history last season, and Broussard has used that experience to fuel another championship run. She’s batting .515 this season with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

“I just love the game. I practice every day work really hard, after practice I go home and practice again,” said Broussard. “So, I Just expect nothing less of myself. I know I have to do what I have to do to win a game for my team and help my team out.”

Broussard aspires to play at the next level, but before that time comes there’s another goal she and the Yellow Jackets want to accomplish and that’s to get back to Sulphur.

“We always have to work together to get back to where we want to just like last year we always worked and went hard every practice we didn’t cut corners or anything we always pushed to the limit, and we got far,” Broussard said.

