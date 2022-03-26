Southern names baseball fieldhouse after legendary coach Roger Cador

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern Hall of Fame coach Roger Cador received an honor from the university on Saturday, March 26, by having his name attached to the baseball fieldhouse.

The facility sits just beyond the left field fence of Lee Hines Field.

Cador had many years of success, not only winning baseball games and championships as skipper of the Jags but facility upgrades he personally oversaw, leading to a better environment for recruiting all those talented players who wore the Southern uniform when he was coach.

