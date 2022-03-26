50/50 Thursdays
Police on scene near intersection of Common and LaGrange after alleged shots fired

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors report hearing gunshots.

7News is on scene and has reached out to Lake Charles Police for information.

Our crew reports additional police units along with ambulances were still arriving to the scene as of 10:30 p.m.

We will update this story as details become available.

