Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - District play rolls on today with a few key match ups happening across our area.

Final scores can be found below.

BASEBALL:

St. Louis 11 Jennings 1

South Beauregard 3 Westlake 0

Kinder 13 Pitkin 0

Rosepine 8 Many 4

DeRidder 8 St. Mary’s 3

SOFTBALL:

Mamou 7 Bell City 6

Kinder 8 South Beauregard 7

DeQuincy 16 Fairview 10

