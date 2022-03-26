‘Grow your own food’ movement hits Southwest Louisiana with Garden Conference and Expo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are trying to eat healthier and save a few bucks on groceries, you may have considered planting your own garden.

“It is phenomenal what people are doing right now as far as gardening and plants as a whole,” Robert Turley with the LSU Ag Center said. “We haven’t seen this in a long time.”

More and more people are choosing to grow their own gardens this spring as grocery prices continue to skyrocket. Some shelves remain bare at super markets, causing many to get their hands dirty and plant their own.

“Everyone is also trying a tomato or eggplant for the first time, they are talking about wanting to grow their own,” vendor Anne Hollier said.

Agriculturists say the Southwest Louisiana Garden Conference and Expo is a great opportunity to get started.

“Food is going up and vegetables are going up so high,” Redneck Salsa owner Dan Bristow said. “So if you can, plant a garden and grow your own vegetables and it will save you a lot of money in the long run. If you want new school go to the grocery store, if you want old school, come to us.”

Over the weekend, Burton Coliseum will be filled with vendors offering tips and tricks on how to grow your own food and selling the supplies to get started. The costs of fruits and vegetables are up 7.6 percent from just a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the largest increase since 2008. Vendors say these trends are affecting the way people choose to spend their money, and many are moving away from super markets and into their own backyards.

“We’ve had a real supply chain in the grocery stores with products and they call them empty shelves, but if you’ve got them already in your cabinet, you don’t have to worry about them being empty,” Bristow said.

The expo picks back up at 9 a.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum. The LSU AgCenter and master gardener volunteers will be on hand to help diagnose plant problems and answer gardening questions. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.