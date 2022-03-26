FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great end to the weekend; next storm threat on Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our Saturday bringing a fantastic start to the weather this weekend, this pattern won’t be changing for Sunday as morning temperatures in the 50s warm up quickly to around 80 by afternoon. We’ll notice more of a breeze developing through the afternoon, but outside of that, enjoy what Mother Nature has to bring as we end the weekend with more fantastic weather.

Monday will continue to be sunny, a bit more breezy, and continued warm with morning temperatures in the upper 50s warming up to around 80 again by afternoon. Humidity values will be on the increase Monday as our southerly winds become a bit more established over the area. Tuesday will be rather breezy, especially by afternoon and evening, at times gusting over 25 to 30 mph at times. This as more clouds begin to arrive, but rain holds off until we move into Wednesday.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday as another potent spring storm system moves through the southern U.S. The Storm Prediction Center has a large swath of the region highlighted under a threat of severe weather Wednesday. It’s too soon to know specifics on whether our part of the state will see the severe threat, but timing-wise looks to be more-so toward the midday and afternoon hours of Wednesday. Check back for updates on the forecast as we move into next week for more specifics on exact timing and specific threats these storms could bring to our area.

After the front moves through on Wednesday, we clear out for Thursday and Friday with comfortable nighttime lows back in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Another chance of rain looks to return on Saturday ahead of another front.

