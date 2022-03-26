Father’s daughter taken away after he seeks alternate cancer treatment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Isaiah Davis’s 6-year-old daughter has been battling a serious and rare form of cancer since last September. After surgery and radiation, she’s been undergoing chemotherapy. But Davis says it was taking its toll, leading him to look for other options.

Six-year-old Iyonna Davis loves unicorns, according to her dad. She is his only girl.

“I love her to death. I don’t know what I would be or what mental state I would be if I was to lose her,” he said.

In September of last year, his worst nightmare came true. He says it started with a lump in her abdomen.

“They discovered that it was not only Wilms tumor but it was a certain type of Wilms tumor, anaplastic, which is a very aggressive form of the tumor,” Davis said.

He has video of Iyonna ringing the bell last December after finishing radiation. Davis claims her doctor at a New Orleans hospital wanted Iyonna to continue chemotherapy to prevent recurrence. She’s undergone six of eight rounds.

But Davis chose to pause that treatment while looking for a second opinion, as he says the chemotherapy is so rough on her system.

Wednesday, Davis claims child protective services came and took Iyonna after presenting an order accusing him of medical neglect.

“I want to be with my child but they’ve taken my baby from me. And I’m powerless right now to get her back,” he said.

In a letter Davis says he obtained from child protective services, her doctor wrote, “Delays in chemotherapy administration and failure to complete the entire chemo regimen adversely affect her chances of survival from this very aggressive form of cancer.”

Davis says Iyonna is back in the hospital in New Orleans, receiving the chemo he says is so hard on her.

“She’s not going to be able to take this very well without my support and I need to be there for her. It’s very gut wrenching. I’m being tortured without being present for her treatment,” he said.

Davis says he’s allowed to call his daughter but is not permitted to go to the new Orleans hospital where he says she is receiving treatment.

Child protective services is not allowed to discuss such matters. A spokesman for the department of children and family services sent us this statement:

“DCFS cannot comment on, or even acknowledge the existence of, a potential investigation of abuse or neglect involving a child or involvement with DCFS.. If there is an investigation, state laws make the entire process – from report to investigation to outcome – confidential.”

Davis says there is a hearing Monday in juvenile court that he hopes will return his parental rights so he can reunite with his daughter.

