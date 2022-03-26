Family and friends remember little girl killed in a drive-by shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday, family, friends and John J. Johnson Elementary School remembered 6-year-old, Draya Guillory, whose life was taken during a drive-by shooting on Sunday in Lake Charles.

It’s a crime that long time Lake Charles resident, Romeka Carter said she has only seen happen in her home town one other time several years ago, but this time, the incident hit home when it took the life of her cousin, Draya Guillory.

“The gun violence needs to stop,” Carter said. “Somebody needs to stand up and say no more gun violence. If you want to fight, fight out in the streets. Put the guns down, it’s senseless. They are taking lives, innocent lives, and this is what happens.”

Draya’s family said she had an infectious smile. They said they want to remember her and not the shooting that took her life. Friday, they held a balloon release in her honor.

“Draya was a beacon of light, “Carter said. “She was, she had a smile that would light up any room. Anywhere she went, she made herself known. She was our angel.”

An investigation is making progress as one arrest has been made by Lake Charles Police. The grieving family said they do not have a connection with the suspect and may never understand the motive, but they are taking the road less traveled by offering forgiveness.

“We are just praying for them, and may God forgive them I guess,” Carter said.

Friends of the family are hosting a link sale fundraiser in honor of Draya. The event takes place at 3007 Enterprise Blvd. on Saturday, April 2nd at 12 o’clock.

