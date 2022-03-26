Cowboys Fall in Extra Innings, 6-4.

LAKE CHARLES - Houston Baptist catcher Parker Edwards hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 13th inning, as HBU (7-15, 1-0) posted a 6-4 victory over McNeese (11-11, 0-1) Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Both teams were hitless until Reid Bourque’s solo home run in the third inning put the Pokes up 1-0. The following inning, Kade Hunter hit a line-drive double over the center fielder’s head with one out, he scored on Payton Harden’s single to right field the next batter.

An RBI double by Reed Chumley in the fifth to cut the Pokes lead to 2-1. The Cowboys would respond with a pair in the bottom half of the inning. With Brad Burckel at-bat, the Pokes executed a rare triple steal as Braden Duhon stole home, Josh Leslie stole third, and Julian Gonzales took second. Burckel would single home Leslie the next pitch increasing the Cowboy’s lead to three.

The bullpen of HBU threw 8.1 scoreless innings to keep the McNeese offense at bay the rest of the night.

The Huskies added two runs with a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly to cut the Pokes lead to one in the eighth. Parker Edwards hit his first home run of the night with one out in the top of the ninth to tie the ballgame.

McNeese starting pitcher Grant Rogers was very effective in his first conference game starting the contest with 4.1 no-hit innings. He pitched a season-high 7.0 innings with three runs earned, two hits allowed, and eight strikeouts. Brad Burckel assisted Rogers in the third inning as he started and ended the frame with highlight plays at second base.

McNeese reliever Andrew Sheridan (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings with no walks and one strikeout.

Notes:

McNeese recorded the first triple steal in college baseball this season in the fifth inning.

Reid Bourque’s home run was his second of the season, he’s reached base in 13 straight games.

Kade Morris made his first start at first base this season.

Kade Hunter extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Payton Harden has reached base in 19 straight games, he is sitting on 199 career hits.

Next Game:

The Cowboys and Houston Baptist play tomorrow, March 26. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark. (McN) RHP Ty Abraham (2-2, 2.59) vs. (HBU) RHP Jared Burch (0-2, 3.51) is the probable pitching matchup.

