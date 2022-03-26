50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found deceased in pond

An 82-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found dead in a pond,...
An 82-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found dead in a pond, according to officials with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. Paul A. Brown, 82, who had dementia, was last seen walking from his residence on Corbina Road around 1:30 a.m. Brown was found dead in a pond near his residence, said Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.(Department of Transportation)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 82-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found dead in a pond, according to officials with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Paul A. Brown, 82, who had dementia, was last seen walking from his residence on Corbina Road around 1:30 a.m.

Brown’s bod was found in a pond near his residence, said Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

