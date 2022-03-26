50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for missing child near West School St.

Isabella Washington
Isabella Washington was reported missing by her grandparents Saturday.(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness are asking for assistance locating a missing one-year-old last seen in the 300 block of West School Street.

Isabella Washington is described as a Black female with light skin and curly hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and pink shoes.

She was reported missing by her grandparents Saturday. Investigators are attempting to locate all of her family members, according to LCPD.

Please call 911 with any information.

