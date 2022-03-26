Armed robbery through stolen Cash App funds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has been arrested after an armed robbery, but the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says this was a case unlike any they had seen before.

Instead of stealing cash or valuables, the suspect held a gun to the victim’s head, demanding he transfer funds through a mobile payment service.

“Most of the time most armed robberies involve cash or valuables, but this is the first time I can recall that they used the actual Cash App to transfer money from one account to someone else’s,” said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory.

Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Ripley of DeQuincy was arrested for this Cash App robbery.

“The victim said he was sitting in his truck, and a guy opened up the passenger door, pointed a gun at him, asked him for his money, he told the guy he didn’t have any money at which point, he told him all he had was the money in his account,” said Guillory.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says the suspect and victim were not just random strangers.

“This was not a random event where some guy just robbed another guy, these two people knew each other, were familiar with each other,” said Guillory.

Unlike stolen cash, this digital transaction led authorities directly to the suspect.

“We were able to track the subject down, and of course I mean it’s a digital transaction so it’s pretty easy to follow the trail of money,” said Guillory.

Guillory says because it’s so easy to trace the money back to a suspect, he doesn’t foresee this becoming a problem in the area.

His advice if you ever are caught in this situation though, is to cooperate.

“At the end of the day the guy is pointing a gun at you, so you do what you gotta do to survive, but you know, a case like that it’s pretty easy to track down,” said Guillory.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Ripley was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for armed robbery, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was released the following day on a $107,500 bond.

