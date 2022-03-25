SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 24, 2022.

Cameron Lee Buitt, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delvecchio Vankeith Scott Jr., 25, Lafayette: Theft under $25,000; burglary; theft of a firearm; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry Sr., 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Antonia Junel Thompson, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Malique Ezekiel Boutte, 19, Lake Charles: In a park after hours; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cordale Samijer Williams Sr., 35, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

James Michael Steward, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Devonte Isiah George, 21, Westlake: Home invasion; child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Jason Christopher Thibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation; probation detainer.

Demond Todd Guidry, 36, Lafayette: Attempted possession of marijuana; instate detainer.

Hannah Nicole McDaniels, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Nicholas Lee Dominique, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Willie Jean Snell Jr., 51, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Robert Allan Slaydon, 25, DeQuincy: Theft under $5,000; credit card fraud.

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; battery of a pregnant victim; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

