Six indigent veterans laid to rest with proper honors and burial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Forty-four indigent veterans have been buried at the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs cemeteries over the past two years. Six veterans who were left without family in their passing, were honored and remembered yesterday in Jennings.

Local veterans stress the importance of giving them the proper burial.

“They’ve been held on a shelf in a funeral home, and we cannot allow that to happen, not in our great country, and not in our great state,” said Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired).

Their names were called out one by one. The six veterans laid to rest are:

PVT Darryl A. Lowry, Army

SP4 James Cecil Osborne, Army

SGT Edward Lee Hall, Army

CPL Alton Eugene Caudle, Marines

SR Steve Edward Bihlmire, Navy

PO3 Dean Ira Hurst, Navy

Veterans in the community gathered to honor and remember. One of those veterans- Dwayne Guidry, who also serves as the director of the SWLA Veterans Cemetery.

“As a retired army veteran myself, being able to conduct these services and show our veterans honor and respect and give them dignity in their final times, and being able to place them in a place with their fellow veterans- it’s a veteran family cemetery here, and we’re all family, and we appreciate their sacrifices,” said Guidry.

Some of them were left alone in a funeral home for years.

“They went unclaimed. One gentleman had been there since 2016,” said Guidry.

With war on the forefront, Retired Colonel Joey Strickland expressed the importance of honoring the six men.

“We see daily what’s going on in Ukraine right now, and so when we pass away, we have to honor that service, that’s part of our tradition as Americans, and that’s part of our tradition here in Louisiana,” said Strickland.

Although they do not have family, local veterans have stepped in to fill the position.

“We, as a community, are their family,” said Strickland.

The burial was conducted by the southwest veterans cemetery staff, St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

They worked to locate the families of the veterans, but none were found.

