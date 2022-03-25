March 26 Election: City council, mayoral races on the ballot in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana voters will head to the polls on Saturday, March 26 for the Municipal Primary Election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several races and taxes will be on the ballots, including city councilmen for Lake Charles and Sulphur. Check what will be on your ballot HERE.

Click HERE for details on your voting location.

We will have the latest results on our website HERE Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.