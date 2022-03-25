March 24 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball round up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of baseball and softball action took place tonight across the Lake Area Thursday. The biggest game on the baseball diamond tonight was between cross-town class 5A rivals Sam Houston and Barbe. The Buccaneers beat the Bronco’s in Moss Bluff on Thursday, but the Broncos bounced back the following night scoring 15 runs in the top of the second inning to hand Barbe its first loss of the season, 19-1.

Two Broncos hit grand slams in the win. The first came from Tulane signee Andrew Glass and to follow him up was UL Lafayette signee Luke Yuhasz. This is the second time in back-to-back seasons the Broncos have beaten the Bucs to end a 20-plus-game winning streak.

On the softball front, the Iowa Lady Yellow Jackets started district play against the Lady K’s of South Beauregard. The Jackets came into the game the number team in the Class 3A power ratings and knocked off the Lady K’s 5-1.

Final scores can be found below as reported.

BASEBALL:

Sulphur 6, Southside 5

Lake Arthur 15, Bell City 5

Rosepine 10, DeQuincy 0

St. Louis 11, Jennings 5

LCCP 9, Westlake 5

Grand Lake 10, East Beauregard 0

SOFTBALL:

Kinder 12, Vinton 0

Iowa 5, South Beauregard 1

Merryville 11, East Beauregard 1

Westlake 13, LCCP 9

Reeves 13, Singer 10

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.