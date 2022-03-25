50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

March 24 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball round up

Sam Houston defeats Barbe 19-1
Sam Houston defeats Barbe 19-1(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of baseball and softball action took place tonight across the Lake Area Thursday. The biggest game on the baseball diamond tonight was between cross-town class 5A rivals Sam Houston and Barbe. The Buccaneers beat the Bronco’s in Moss Bluff on Thursday, but the Broncos bounced back the following night scoring 15 runs in the top of the second inning to hand Barbe its first loss of the season, 19-1.

Two Broncos hit grand slams in the win. The first came from Tulane signee Andrew Glass and to follow him up was UL Lafayette signee Luke Yuhasz. This is the second time in back-to-back seasons the Broncos have beaten the Bucs to end a 20-plus-game winning streak.

On the softball front, the Iowa Lady Yellow Jackets started district play against the Lady K’s of South Beauregard. The Jackets came into the game the number team in the Class 3A power ratings and knocked off the Lady K’s 5-1.

Final scores can be found below as reported.

BASEBALL:

Sulphur 6, Southside 5

Lake Arthur 15, Bell City 5

Rosepine 10, DeQuincy 0

St. Louis 11, Jennings 5

LCCP 9, Westlake 5

Grand Lake 10, East Beauregard 0

SOFTBALL:

Kinder 12, Vinton 0

Iowa 5, South Beauregard 1

Merryville 11, East Beauregard 1

Westlake 13, LCCP 9

Reeves 13, Singer 10

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU holds first day of spring football under Brian Kelly
March 24 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball round - up
#SWLApreps March 24 Baseball/Softball round - up
Lake Charles Championship on the PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour
Will Gordon takes solo lead at inaugural Lake Charles Championship
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal