Jennings woman instructs son to hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle, according to authorities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A shocking hit-and-run in Jeff Davis Parish leaves a mother and her son jailed. Investigators say 35-year-old Aerieal Jones was in the passenger seat when she directed her juvenile son to intentionally hit a pedestrian. Authorities with the Jennings Police Department confirm the victim was Jones’ ex-boyfriend.

The incident happened near the 400 block of South Main Street in Jennings.

“They hit him,” Jay Singh said. “He rolled a couple of times, and then he fell on the ground.”

Singh, a convenience store owner, explains what his video surveillance footage caught on camera. Singh said he wasn’t at work when the crime took place, but his cameras caught it all.

“Whoever it was ran him over,” Singh said. “They left because they were speeding that way. They went west. After that, I seen the police came here looking for the camera, and that’s when I seen everything.”

“That video surveillance was pretty damning,” Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said. “It showed the vehicle veer off the roadway, and you could tell it was intentional.”

Semmes said their investigation revealed that Jones instructed her son to run the victim over, but the question of why still remains.

“The best we can tell, the mother was upset at an ex-boyfriend,” Semmes said.

The name of the juvenile has not been released. He was housed in a juvenile detention center in Alabama due to the lack of space in state facilities.

“We were able to house him for a couple of days,” Semmes said. “The juvenile was brought back for a court appearance and was given an ankle monitor to be monitored under home incarceration.”

Jones and her son face attempted second degree murder among other charges.

