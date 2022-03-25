FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend weather; watching for a threat of storms next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Enjoy our fantastic weather ahead through the weekend ahead. Cool mornings will turn into pleasant afternoons with highs near 80 each day.

Sunshine will eventually lead to storms next week though as we eye our next weather maker set to arrive on Wednesday with a threat of strong to severe storms.

We’ll keep you updated on the arrival of this next front and the impacts it could bring over the days ahead. In the meantime, just enjoy this fantastic weekend weather!

Ben

