Dr. Russell Ledet, Lake Charles native accepted into triple board residency program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Against all odds, Dr. Russell Ledet has been accepted into a triple board residency program.

Dr. Ledet discussed major setbacks he faced while attempting to pass the ranking test.

“I had failed the test you need to pass in order to even rank the school so I had to retake the whole test. I had a close family member die just when I took that test so it made it very difficult to even go back and get the energy to study again and take that test again and I passed just before it was time to submit those rankings,” Dr. Ledet said.

That’s not the whole story for the Lake Charles native. He has also created a non-profit organization to give back to minorities interested in the field of medicine with his project, “The 15 White Coats”.

The non-profit will provide scholarships, mentorship, economic support and guidance.

“We realized that it’s going to take some money to help minorities to become the physicians that we already are,” Dr. Ledet said.

Dr. Ledet said that the non-profit recently announced a partnership with the New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

This partnership will give Dr. Ledet and his team access to a lot of schools in Louisiana, allowing them to be more present so that young adults who come from minority backgrounds are also able to one day see themselves with white coats.

He is working on bringing similar projects to the city of Lake Charles.

“I’m doing some work behind the scenes and real soon, we’ll announce some stuff in Lake Charles as well,” Dr. Ledet said.

