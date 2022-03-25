50/50 Thursdays
Texas homicide suspect in custody after search in Beauregard Parish

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a double homicide in Texas has been arrested in Beauregard Parish, officials said.

Charles Spraberry was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began Thursday afternoon, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed.

Spraberry was arrested as he crossed U.S. 171, Herford said. Spraberry had already crossed U.S. 171 at least once, leading law enforcement to converge on the area.

The search centered in the area of Charles Duttry Road and Spraberry was found in the area.

Spraberry was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide case out of Cass County, Texas. Authorities say two bodies found in a burned trailer had been shot before the home was burned.

Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana, Ark., before heading to Beauregard Parish.

