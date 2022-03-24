50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tigers pick up 2nd commitment for 2023 in four-star TE

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have picked up their second commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star tight end Mac Markway out of St. Louis, Missouri. Markway is rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4 250 pound tight end held offers from Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State among many others.

Markway joins four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller out of North Caddo High School in Louisiana as the only two commits so far for 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Cowboys kick off spring practice
Cowboys kickoff spring practice
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
McNeese Gary Goff
#McNeese recap 2022 signing day Feb. 2