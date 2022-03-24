50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 23, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 23, 2022.(MGN Online)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 23, 2022.

Donovan Jamayel Boutte, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense OWI; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect, probation detainer.

Michael Chase Red, 19, Starks: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Kamran Dean Laughlin, 21, Vinton: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jedidah Elijah Janice, 21, Vinton: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; probation detainer.

Kenneth Jenkins, 38, Lake Charles: Sexual battery, instate detainer.

Enus Damone Brown, 51, Lake Charles: First-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Shani Gabriel Fontenot, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Cory Mckay, 24, Iowa: Second-degree battery.

Juvon Stephone Johnson, 26, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Brandon Scott Rougeau, 46, Spring, Texas: Forgery (2 counts); theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); illegal possession of stolen things froom $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Ian Matthew Cook, 39, Lake Charles: Hit & run driving; careless operation; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.

Tharran Roy Victorian, 38, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; contempt of court.

Aiyahna Shwanna Young, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; child passenger restraint system.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Michael Lamarque Vital, 34, Iowa: Schedule II possession; contempt of court.

Trace Lauren Stevison, 24, Sulphur: Schedule II possession (2 counts); drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Currey Semien, 29, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession.

