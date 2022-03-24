Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old accused of threats toward Molo Middle
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old girl is accused of making threats toward Molo Middle School.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of the threats around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The school was placed on lockdown and deputies located the girl outside the school, Vincent said. She was carrying a knife, which she had concealed, Vincent said.
She was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center one one count of terrorizing and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
