Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old accused of threats toward Molo Middle

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old girl is accused of making threats toward Molo Middle School.

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of the threats around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The school was placed on lockdown and deputies located the girl outside the school, Vincent said. She was carrying a knife, which she had concealed, Vincent said.

She was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center one one count of terrorizing and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

