Renovations to begin at Iowa library; services moving to temporary location

Calcasieu Parish Public Library
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced that renovations at the Iowa branch will begin soon, and the library will move to a temporary location until renovations are complete.

The Iowa Library will be closed starting Monday, March 28 as staff move into the temporary location. The temporary library, located at 517 A North Thomson Ave., will open Friday, April 1.

The temporary library will be open during the branch’s normal hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrons can contact the Iowa Library at 337-721-7101 or the Calcasieu Library website for more information.

