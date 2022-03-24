Pelicans open three game homestand tonight against the Bulls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chicago Bulls (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play the New Orleans Pelicans. DeRozan is sixth in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-20 in home games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.6 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.5 boards.

The Bulls are 16-20 on the road. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 128-112 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 54.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LaVine is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 24.5 points and 4.7 assists. DeRozan is shooting 44.7% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

