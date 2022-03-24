Mother searches for her son’s ashes after burglary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burglary leaves a mom searching for her late son’s ashes. Wendy Earven’s purse was stolen out of the trunk of her car in a Walmart parking lot with a small bottle of her son’s ashes inside.

Earven says everything in that purse was replaceable, except her son.

“Especially my son. That’s my son,” said Earven.

Wendy Earven, at a loss for words, after her son’s ashes were stolen during a burglary.

“Part of my grieving is that’s all I have to hang on to. I carry part of him with me everywhere I go,” said Earven.

Earven lost her 28-year-old son Joshua, on March 15, 2021, almost one year to the day of the theft.

“I’m still in my first year of grieving and everything is like firsts. Anybody that’s ever lost somebody knows these milestones are just a constant reminder of what’s not there,” said Earven.

Earven says the small bottle of Joshua’s ashes were inside her purse, which was stolen out of the trunk of her car.

Sulphur Police have arrested this man- Stephen Bebee for the theft.

He told police the black Coach purse was thrown in a dumpster wrapped in a grocery bag and covered with a trash bag.

“Being in a dumpster or ending up in a landfill somewhere that’s just. Even tell me if he just dumped it out in a field, I would be happier with that. But, not in a dumpster,” said Earven.

Investigators have been checking dumpsters, with no luck, and Bebee refusing to tell police where he dumped the purse.

“All I want is just, just my son back. You know, it’s killing me thinking he threw him in a dumpster somewhere. I just, you know everything else, I just want him back,” said Earven.

Police even gave Earven the chance to ask Beebe herself where he dumped the purse.

“I did talk to the kid when they called me down to come look at the jewelry, and he had a couple of necklaces there that were in my purse, and he still wouldn’t say anything,” said Earven.

Earven now asking anybody with information, to come forward.

“I just want that part of my son back,” said Earven.

“Just everything is replaceable except him.”

If anyone finds the purse, or has any information on where the purse may be, they’re asked to contact Sulphur Police. Bebee remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

